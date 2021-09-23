Millwall agree new contract with promising forward as he returns to Lions’ underage set-up

MILLWALL have agreed a one-year deal with attacker Abdul Abdulmalik.

The Lions had offered a contract to 18-year-old Abdulmalik earlier in the summer but he opted to go on trial to clubs including Portsmouth, Southampton and Watford.

Despite that, Millwall boss Gary Rowett didn’t rule out a return for the England underage international when asked if there was a route back to the club for him.

“It’s a good question, I don’t know the answer to that,” Rowett said. “What I do know is that when you’ve made that jump to go out then it puts you in a slightly more difficult situation if nobody signs you.

“I’ve made my feelings my quite clear on that one. My opinion is you only take a player out if you have people that want to sign him.

“If that’s the decision you make, rightly or wrongly, then at least you know it’s going to happen.

“Whereas at the moment it seems to be a young player in a little bit of limbo and I’m not sure that’s fantastic for his career.”

Abdulmalik will rejoin Kevin Nugent’s Professional Development League squad.

