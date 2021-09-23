Millwall boss on Mason Bennett absence against Leicester as he is doubt for Nottingham Forest

MASON Bennett joins Jed Wallace as a doubt for Millwall’s Championship game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bennett (back) and Wallace (illness) missed the 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den on Wednesday evening.

Shaun Hutchinson made his return and will boost Gary Rowett’s defensive options at Forest. Rowett revealed he thought he would have to replace Murray Wallace after the warm-up before the game against the Foxes as the defender had a problem with his calf.

Danny McNamara wasn’t risked while Maikel Kieftenbeld was rested.

While Bennett and Wallace could be unavailable at the City Ground, Rowett hopes Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo will be fit.

“Mase has got a lower back issue so he wasn’t available,” Rowett said. “I’ve said it before, I’ve not known anything like the amount of injuries and the amount of changes we’ve had to make from game to game.

“They came in after the warm-up and said Murray’s calf’s tight and I thought, ‘God, we’re even going to have make a change before the game starts’.

“But that’s where we’re at, we’ve got to get through this period and work hard. I thought they showed there are players there that want to go and play Saturday, give me a problem Saturday. That’s all you can ask for.

“Hutchy now will be available for the full 90. Danny Mac wanted to be involved tonight, we just felt that maybe cautiously it was the right decision [to leave him out]. He should be available Saturday, whether that’s to start or not I don’t know.

“I think Maikel will be okay. Mason will be a doubt, Jed will be a doubt. Sheyi might be back, we’ll assess his fitness.

“I think over the next couple of games we’re going to look in a better position squad-wise. Up until then we just have to work incredibly hard to try and get results.”

Image: Millwall FC