‘As well as he’s played for us’ – Millwall boss on winger and what he wants to see more of

GARY Rowett praised Connor Mahoney for his performance in the 2-0 defeat against Leicester City – and again urged the attacker to match his talent with work-rate.

Mahoney started just his second game of the season – and only his 25th in a Lions shirt since his £1million move from Bournemouth in 2019 – as the Lions went out of the EFL Cup.

Mahoney went close to providing a goal but no team-mate anticipated his cross.

Rowett was impressed with how he combined that creativity with work ethic and he has been urging Mahoney to consistently show that mix.

“I thought he played really well. It was as well as he’s played for us,” Rowett said.

“We know Connor is a really talented player and what I’ve asked him to do is match that talent with work-rate and drive.

“He could say he hasn’t had as many opportunities as he thinks he should but he’s come on in games and looked quite bright.

“I remember him coming on against Cardiff and doing very well. Came on against Blackpool and did well.

“And tonight he showed real appetite to get into good areas. There was one moment first half when he tracks back the length of the pitch and makes a tackle and that’s the sort of thing you have to do for the team.

“What we do know is that if Connor does that then he’s got quality, the boy’s got real quality.

“I thought tonight he was excellent. We watch him every day in training, he’s got the ability.

“He works hard but I just feel he can do a little bit more. He showed that tonight against a Premier League side.

“He showed when he does both sides of the game he can be a real handful. Sometimes when you start after being out for a while and not starting so many games it’s always difficult.

“But to make so many changes I thought the team handled it pretty well.

“We couldn’t do a lot else tonight when you’ve got the likes of Jed [Wallace] ill, Mason Bennett was unavailable, Murray Wallace played with a sore calf. Maikel Kieftenbeld was too sore really to play.

“Sheyi Ojo I’ve said [is ill]. Benik [Afobe] could only play for 20 minutes to see how his knee reacted. Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] could only play for 60 minutes.

“It’s never ideal to go into those situations but we handled the game pretty well. I’m disappointed to lose 2-0 because I think it’s one of those games when the last five minutes it should be a game when we go and see if we can nick a winner.

“But we get done on the transition. To be 2-0 down late on I thought was a little bit harsh.”

