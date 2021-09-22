Millwall boss frustrated as Lions punished for mistakes after going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Leicester

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side were punished for two mistakes as they lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den on Wednesday.

Rowett felt the Lions were going “toe-to-toe” with Brendan Rodgers’ side but former Charlton winger Ademola Lookman gave the visitors the lead in the 50th minute.

With the home side pressing for an equaliser, Kelechi Iheanacho sealed it for Leicester with two minutes left.

“When you look at a game like that when you’ve performed really well and gone toe-to-toe with a very good and experienced Premier League side you can’t make mistakes, it’s as simple as that,” Rowett said. “You can’t make mistakes.

“We had a throw-in with Lenny [Ryan Leonard] and I felt as though if our back three drop into space and want the ball then we get out of that situation without having to throw it down the line. I know that’s the safe option but sometimes you have to be brave enough to do things.

“We probably take the wrong option to throw it across the pitch but nevertheless we still have the opportunity to deal with it. We make a mistake, we give the ball away and allow a good Premier League side into a scoring position without them having to work hard to do it.

“Sometimes they are the moments that cost you.

“The second goal as well, at that point it probably should have been 0-0. Both teams had opportunities, we probably had the better opportunities first half.

“With a minute to go we have a chance to throw it in the box but for some strange reason decide to go short and then they counter on us and score the second.

“I felt that was an unfair reflection on certainly the first 70 minutes of the game.”

Image: Millwall FC