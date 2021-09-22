REPORT: Millwall 0-2 Leicester City

By Jake Sanders at The Den

A GOAL at the start of the second half from Ademola Lookman and one at the end from Kelechi Iheanacho saw Millwall’s Carabao Cup campaign end in the third round.

The Lions were the better side for long periods in both halves but lost out to former Charlton winger Lookman’s 50th-minute strike and Iheanacho’s late second.

Match action

Despite the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy not being in the XI, Brendan Rodgers still picked a strong Leicester side.

But Millwall – with seven changes to their side – more than matched their Premier League opponents in the opening period and had the only clear-cut chance of the half, although Ryan Leonard failed to hit the target when the ball fell kindly for him following a Lions throw-in.

It took the visitors 42 minutes to register an attempt, and even then, Youri Tielemans’ free-kick failed to trouble George Long after he had been upended just outside box.

Up the other end, Ben Thompson came close to giving Millwall what would have been a deserved half-time advantage, only for his looping header to end up on top of the net.

The home side had the better of the first 45 minutes and left the pitch to a generous applause from those inside The Den, who had more than played their part in making it feel like a proper cup tie.

However, the top-flight side kicked into gear early in the second half and took the lead five minutes in. Leonard’s loose pass to Jake Cooper saw the centre-back dispossessed, and the Foxes took advantage when Iheanacho broke away and after his shot was saved by Long, Lookman was on hand to score the rebound.

Despite a spirited second-half showing from the Lions, they lacked quality in the final third and the closest they came to levelling was when Connor Mahoney’s free-kick evaded everyone but somehow sailed wide when all it needed was a touch from someone in blue.

Leicester made the game safe when Iheanacho was played through two minutes from time, and he blasted past Long after getting the better of substitute Dan Ballard.

Mahoney gives Rowett food for thought?

It’s been almost a year since Mahoney was named in the starting XI, but with Sheyi Ojo and Jed Wallace both out ill and Mason Bennett not involved, it was a rare chance for the wide man to impress.

It certainly didn’t all go his own way, but Mahoney kept coming back for more. And while he still needs to add more quality and improve his decision-making in key areas, there was plenty to like about his performance.

He should have gone home with an assist, but none of his team-mates gambled on his second-half free-kick, which somehow managed to miss everyone and curl agonisingly just past the far post.

Millwall look better with Shaun Hutchinson back

It might now be just one clean sheet in 11 games in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s men this season, but failing to keep one against Leicester is by no means a disgrace.

The major positive for the Lions boss, though, was having Hutchinson back in the side for the first time since he suffered a thigh problem last month.

Hutchinson got through just over an hour – as planned – and Millwall looked more assured and confident with him in the side. Even against superior opposition, the vice-captain’s return was a welcome run-out, and should give Rowett another option at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Still no luck in the Carabao Cup

Millwall have a love affair with the FA Cup, their last fairytale run after they defeated these opponents to reach the quarter-finals in 2017.

However, they’re yet to crack the Carabao Cup and still haven’t reached the fourth round since the 2005-06 campaign, although it was once more used as any opportunity to give minutes to squad players and rest others.

They gave it a good go against a side that are playing in Europe this season and are the holders of the FA Cup, but this was their fourth third-round defeat on the bounce, ending their impressive home run in this competition this season.

Millwall: 5-2-2-1: Long; Leonard, Hutchinson (Ballard, 65), Pearce (Afobe, 72), Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Evans; Mahoney, Thompson (Smith, 72); Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, Saville, Bodvarsson.

