TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Leicester City – seven changes for Lions as Hutch and Evans return

MILLWALL are aiming for another giant-killing act as they host Leicester City at The Den in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Lions have had success against Premier League sides in the FA Cup in recent seasons but will have their work cut out against the holders of that trophy.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes seven changes from the starting side against Coventry.

George Long, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Billy Mitchell, George Evans, Ben Thompson and Connor Mahoney replace Bartosz Bialkowski, Daniel Ballard, Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville, Jed Wallace and Matt Smith.

Millwall: 5-3-1-1: Long; Leonard, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Evans, Thompson; Mahoney; Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Smith, Malone, Saville, Bodvarsson, Afobe, Ballard.

Here is the Leicester side: