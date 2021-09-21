Millwall set to be without Jed Wallace against Leicester City – plus rest of EFL Cup team news

JED Wallace is out of Millwall’s game against Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den on Wednesday.

Shaun Hutchinson is set to make his third appearance of the season after recovering from a thigh problem.

The Lions are without another attacker, Sheyi Ojo, but hope he will be available to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship next Saturday.

“Jed’s ill so he’s not going to be available for Wednesday night,” Lions boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“Hopefully we’ll have Sheyi back, potentially, if all goes well this week. That would be a big plus for us.

“Hutch is fit and available. The plan was always to not risk him [against Coventry] if we didn’t have to. If we’d needed to, if we’d had another injury at centre-back, Hutch was available to start but if we felt we could leave him that was always the plan.

“He’ll definitely play some part in the game, he won’t play all the game. Again, we’ll try to be sensible with him but he’s trained really well and I’m sure he’ll be raring to go.”

Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans trained at The Den on Tuesday morning.

Rowett added: “Out of those, the medical team are trying to be a little bit careful with Danny because his return date wasn’t for another week.

“But he’s come back well and he looks fit, he feels good. We see that as a bit of a bonus rather than necessarily involving him tomorrow.

“Benik will have a chance, George will have a chance. It’s nice to get players back. They’re not going to be fully fit but at the same time we’re going to have to utilise the game for some of that [giving returning players minutes] as well as trying to get a strong performance.”

Image: Millwall FC