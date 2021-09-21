Major boost for Millwall as trio take part in training session ahead of Leicester City clash

DANNY McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans trained at The Den on Tuesday morning ahead of the third round of the EFL Cup against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

McNamara has missed the last seven games with a groin injury, and Afobe (knee) and Evans (groin) the last four.

The trio may not be risked against the Foxes with Millwall travelling to Nottingham Forest for their Championship game next Saturday.

Shaun Hutchinson was in the match-day squad against Coventry at the weekend and could get just his third start of the season against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Sheyi Ojo (illness) is not expected to be available.

