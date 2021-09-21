Millwall boss discusses on-loan Arsenal defender and his step-up from League One to Championship

GARY Rowett has been impressed with how Daniel Ballard has made the step-up from League One to the Championship – and urged the centre-back to maintain his form.

Ballard, 21, was chased by a number of Championship clubs in the summer before choosing to join Millwall on a season-long loan from Arsenal. He won the play-off final last season with Blackpool.

The Northern Ireland international was an ever-present in the league before he went off in the 70th minute of the 0-0 draw against Swansea last week after sustaining a cut near his eye. But he recovered to start his eighth consecutive league game this season as the Lions drew 1-1 with Coventry on Saturday.

Ballard scored his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against West Brom the previous weekend and was the rated August’s player of the month by fans on NewsAtDen.

“I read an interview that Dan did and he said he was surprised at how quickly he’s playing regular football with us in the Championship,” Rowett said.

“But we brought him in with a view to him playing regular football.

“We watched him last year and we were impressed. There is always that question mark over a young player: Can they step up?

“But the fact is that he played for Northern Ireland against the likes of [Norway striker Erling Braut] Haaland, he had been tested at that higher level already.

“What I would say is he’s handled it all really well so far. He’s handled that step-up, his performances have been excellent.

“Goal-scoring for a centre-back is a nice added bonus. He’s shown he can defend really well and that’s the main thing we’re pleased with.

“I think it’s been good so far for everybody involved [in the move] and for Dan’s career.

“Now he’s got to maintain that – that’s the challenge.”

Image: Millwall FC