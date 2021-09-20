Millwall boss on his side’s character after Lions come from behind for fifth time to win or draw

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett hailed his players’ character after they came from behind for the fifth time this season to draw or win a game.

The Lions went behind against Portsmouth and Cambridge United in the first and second rounds of the EFL Cup before coming back to win.

In the league, they have gone a goal down to Blackpool, West Brom and Coventry on Saturday before recovering to win the first and draw the latter two.

But Millwall have also gone a goal ahead against QPR and Blackburn before being pegged back in 1-1 draws.

It means Rowett’s side have shared the spoils five times in the Championship this season – joint-most with Barnsley – after they drew more games (17) than any team in 2020-21.

George Saville equalised against the Sky Blues after Viktor Gyokeres had put the visitors in front.

“I think we’re got a lot of character in our team. We’re not going to give up easily on games,” Rowett said.

“It’s just that extra bit of quality in games to go and win them. We’ve drawn too many games probably over the last six months to get to where we want to be.

“But, we’re working as hard as we can. We don’t turn up to draw the game. People say to me, ‘you’re drawing, you’ve got to try to win them’.

“Rest assured, we are trying to win them. But you’re playing against good teams, it’s not always easy.

“To come back from a goal behind to equalise and score again – it should be allowed – it would have been nice to see how we worked the rest of the game.

“But it wasn’t to be and Coventry were excellent. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say the opposition were better than us today. I think they’ll have a really good season.”

Millwall had a legitimate goal ruled out for offside after Tom Bradshaw had headed home.

Rowett was asked if the players had to be calmed down at half-time after such a poor decision from referee Keith Stroud and the officials.

“I was the only one angry at half-time,” Rowett said. “Unfortunately for the officials and I get it but we have a live feed on the bench. We’re not using that during the game but I waited for half-time.

“Keith’s a really experienced referee. I listened to what they had to say, they listened to what I had to say. Nobody does it on purpose, I’m not suggesting that for a second.

“But like any big moment in a game you’re hoping they go right. I felt that was the wrong decision. Would it have changed the game? I’m not sure.

“But it would have been nice to go 2-1 up before half-time, the game might have been slightly different.

“We haven’t had many go for us this year, unfortunately.”

