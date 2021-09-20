Millwall’s Gary Rowett talks team selection ahead of EFL Cup clash with Leicester City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett will give opportunities to some fringe players and freshen his side in the third round of the EFL Cup against Leicester at The Den on Wednesday.

Rowett’s options are limited with Danny McNamara, George Evans, Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo set to be out.

Shaun Hutchinson could start his first game since the first round of the competition against Portsmouth.

Ben Thompson and Connor Mahoney could also be in the line-up after they both started against Cambridge United in the last round.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is an outside shot. His only minutes this season were against Cambridge when he came on in the second half.

“I won’t go into individuals and say what opportunity they’re going to get because of course I haven’t named the side, I haven’t really thought about the team yet, to be honest,” Rowett said after the 1-1 draw against Coventry on Saturday.

“We’ve had a lack of preparation time ourselves to prepare for [Saturday’s] game and I think Coventry create different tactical problems for you.

“But there will certainly be an opportunity for some players on Wednesday, that’s natural. Some have earned the right to do it in the last cup game. Some will be fresh and chomping at the bit.

“It will be a good game for us. I’ve got to be careful how many players I throw in from the start that haven’t played because you’re not going to take four or five players off after 60 minutes. We might have to use some as impacts off the bench.

“It will be nice to see some of those players out there.”

