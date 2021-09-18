Latest Millwall injury update ahead of Leicester City as Lions should get boost at Nottingham Forest

GARY Rowett is hoping Millwall can welcome back a number of players for next Saturday’s league game at Nottingham Forest.

Shaun Hutchinson could start his first game since August 10 against Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den on Wednesday.

Daniel Ballard recovered from an eye injury to start in the 1-1 draw against Coventry on Saturday. Rowett is hoping Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans can resume training next week.

Sheyi Ojo is currently ill but could be available to face Foest.

“Hutchy’s trained all week,” Rowett said. “I could’ve started him today but I felt that would be a step too quick when we’ve got Wednesday’s game.

“Dan made it just about fit, with his eye.

“I think Danny McNamara should train Monday. Benik should train Monday. George Evans should train Monday. Sheyi Ojo hopefully will be available for next Saturday, the Forest game.

“Wednesday we’ll put out a side there to try to win the game, but I don’t necessarily think that is a massive priority for us. But again, we want to try and win every game.

“What I would say is by next Saturday our squad should look a lot healthier.

“I’m disappointed with three draws [in the last three games]. I think two of the games we did enough to enough to maybe nick a win. Today we didn’t. At the moment we’re just hanging in a bit, we’re getting results and we’re not easy to play against.

“But we’re certainly not playing as well as I’d like and when the options come back I think that will improve.”

