Millwall boss reveals what Bartosz Bialkowski did after early-morning return from Swansea

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett revealed Bartosz Bialkowski took an ice bath in the early hours of Thursday morning after getting back from Swansea to try to be in the best shape to face Coventry on Saturday.

The Lions drew 1-1 with the Sky Blues after two away games. Coventry played Cardiff at home on Wednesday evening while the Lions were in Wales.

Rowett was asked about the recent schedules after the game.

“Coventry have played at home and then they’ve had an hour on the train down to London and a short journey to the game,” Rowett said.

“From their point of view I don’t think energy is a massive issue.

“It’s not an excuse. It’s the Championship. [Top flight] teams have to go and play in Europe but some of those clubs have bigger squads to cope with that fatigue element.

“Bart ended up taking a 20-minute ice bath at 3.30 in the morning at the training ground to try to recover, and that’s the lengths the players have had to go to.

“However, if you haven’t got enough time to properly recover it’s just a case of getting out there and doing what you can.

“I didn’t think there was much in it first half, second half we just couldn’t quite create enough energy to go and create chances to win the game.”

