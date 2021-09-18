Millwall boss makes surprise admission despite apparently good goal ruled out against Coventry

GARY Rowett said Coventry deserved to win at The Den on Saturday – despite seeing his side having what appeared a good goal ruled out.

Viktor Gyokeres put the visitors in front in the ninth minute before George Saville equalised 10 minutes later.

Tom Bradshaw had a header ruled out for offside just before the break.

But Rowett conceded his side could have lost to the Sky Blues after feeling the Lions could have got more from their previous two games, draws at West Brom and Swansea.

“If I look at the last two games I thought second half we looked stronger than our opponents. We probably deserved more than two draws,” Rowett said.

“Today, first half aside, second half I changed formation three times and it didn’t make any difference. We just could not get enough energy into our team to make any sort of a difference.

“And I think we were fortunate to get a draw today, to be honest.

“Of course there is a big moment in the game that the officials get wrong because I’ve seen it back four or five times. Matt Smith is onside and Tom Bradshaw is onside so it is irrelevant who is interfering with play.

“But they are moments you have to accept, they’re not all going to be right.

“I have to give credit to Coventry, they are an excellent side, the way they have evolved over the last two or three years.

“You could see today, the likes of [Gustavo] Hamer, [Callum] O’Hare, causing us so many problems behind the front. And Goykeres gives them that little bit of presence up front that they haven’t had previously. I thought they were excellent today and they deserve to be where they are.

“It’s not an excuse but when you get back in at four, five o’clock on a Thursday morning after a long trip to Swansea when we’ve worked incredibly hard to try and win the game at the end, I knew there would be a cost today.

“We changed two players but I don’t think that essentially changed the energy in the side. At the moment a lack of options has made the game one step too far.

“The goal is a poor goal to concede. Goykeres works incredibly hard and he’s aggressive to try and create the opportunity but I would expect our centre-halves to be equally as aggressive to stop it.

“It’s been symptomatic of a few goals we’ve conceded, it’s too easy. It’s a soft goal

“We score a very good goal when Sav arrives late, good play from Jed.

“But after that apart from the goal that should have been allowed we didn’t really do enough.

“I think Tom Bradshaw second half, keeper makes a good save. Couple of set-pieces where we get our head to it but couldn’t quite force a chance.

“Other than that they deserved to win the game, really.

“But we worked hard, sometimes you just have to work hard and hang in when you’re not doing the right things.

“Less frustrating, more a feeling of helplessness on the sideline because you knew the issue but there wasn’t much you could do to change it.”

