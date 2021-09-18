Millwall left-back makes loan switch to National League bottom side Dover Athletic

MILLWALL left-back Junior Tiensia has joined National League Dover Athletic on loan until January 2.

Tiensia, 20, has been in Lions match-day squads but has yet to make his senior debut.

Athletic are bottom of the fifth tier on -11 points after they were docked 12 points for failing to fulfill fixtures last season as they had no gate income due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tiensia made one appearance on loan at Sutton last season. He could be involved on Saturday evening when Dover travel to Weymouth.

Image: Millwall FC