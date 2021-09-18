TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Coventry City – two changes for the Lions against the Sky Blues

MILLWALL are back at The Den for the first time in three weeks as they host early-season surprise packets Coventry City.

The Lions have seven points from seven games and are 16th, while the Sky Blues have won five and lost two of their seven games to sit fourth, just a point off the top of the table.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that started in the 0-0 draw at Swansea on Wednesday. Ryan Leonard starts in place of Billy Mitchell and Matt Smith is in for Mason Bennett.

Shaun Hutchinson returns to the bench with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson dropping out of the squad.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Smith, Bradshaw.

Subs: Long, Hutchinson, Thompson, Pearce, Bennett, Mahoney, Mitchell.

Image: Millwall FC