Millwall boss on Shaun Hutchinson’s chances against Coventry – plus injury problems this season

SHAUN Hutchinson has a chance to feature against Coventry City at The Den on Saturday but boss Gary Rowett stressed the need to make a “sensible” decision whether to include the Lions’ vice-captain.

Hutchinson, 30, has been out with a quad injury he picked up in just the second game of the season, the 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth in the first round of the EFL Cup on August 10.

Hutchinson resumed training this week ahead of the meeting with the Sky Blues.

“I think he’ll have a chance, whether or not we think he can start after three or four days training would probably be a little bit ambitious,” Rowett said.

“Anyone who’s been out injured for a little while, of course you want them to be back available but you also want them to stay available. We have to look at that and make a sensible decision.

“Realistically, taking some part in the Leicester game might be more sensible. We’ll have a look at him in training over the next few days and see how he does.”

Benik Afobe (knee) and George Evans (groin) are also currently sidelined.

Rowett said: “We’re probably looking at after the weekend for both of them to resume training. But that will depend on how they go in the next three or four days.”

Daniel Ballard suffered a cut close to his eye in the 0-0 draw against Swansea on Wednesday and is a doubt.

Rowett was asked if there is a specific reason for the problems.

“You look at everything, the new surface at The Den, the training ground, but I don’t think there’s any real pattern that’s developed. They’re all quite different,” he said before that trip to Swansea.

“We’ve had a quad injury, we’ve had two groin injuries, a knee injury. They’re all very different rather than being a specific pattern.

“It’s frustrating that we just seem to get some players back and when that happens we then lose some players as well.

“It’s not an ideal situation but it’s one we’ve got to make the best of and try to get through. If we do have a full squad available then I think we’ll start to see real improvement.”

