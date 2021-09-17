Millwall return to The Den as home form key ahead of big test against Coventry City

GARY Rowett insists his Millwall side will improve and felt they should have won one of their last two games at pre-season promotion favourites West Brom and Swansea.

The Lions had four shots on target to Swansea’s four on Wednesday night as they finishes strongly, and four against West Brom’s two the previous weekend.

Millwall return to The Den this Saturday to face Coventry City and have to increase their accuracy in front of goal at home if they are to move up the table.

Rowett’s side have played three league games in their own backyard this season. They could have no complaints against Fulham who dominated the contest. But against Blackburn and Blackpool the hosts had 33 efforts on goal over the two games but only scored three times.

Rowett wants his side to turn draws into wins as they aim to build on a four-game unbeaten run.

“I’m not overly disappointed with a point,” Rowett said after his side had kept a first clean sheet this season at Swansea. “It’s two decent points. But I am disappointed we haven’t won one of the last two games because I actually felt we did enough in the second half of both games to take three points in one of them certainly.

“It’s been really difficult. If I look at last season and the way we finished I think it’s been about 20 games, 25 games since we’ve been able to pick our strongest side or close to our strongest side.

“We’re missing the likes of [Shaun] Hutchinson, [Danny] McNamara, [Benik] Afobe, [Sheyi] Ojo, George Evans. We’re missing quite a lot of players that would make a big difference for us at the moment.

“But, we’re on a little bit of a run. If you win your home games and are competitive away from home and pick draws up, pick the odd win up, you’re going to be there or thereabouts.

“Our challenge is that we haven’t been able to win enough of the tight games. In the Blackburn one at home they had two shots the whole game, we had 18. We should have won the game and we end up drawing it.

“We should have more points but it’s early in season, same for Swansea. It’s about runs in this division, it’s about that consistent level.

“We’ve been a little bit inconsistent at the start of the season but I think we’ll improve.”

