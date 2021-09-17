Millwall attacker pleased strike partner stayed – plus Lions boss on last-day Coventry spanking

MASON Bennett is back in action – and hoping to reform the Dynamic Duo combination to terrorise Championship defences again this season.

Bennett and fellow speedster Jed Wallace were pushed up front together last season after an injury crisis left Millwall without an out-and-out centre-forward.

But that forced reshuffle after the turn of the year worked brilliantly as the pair immediately hit it off.

They first played together as a front duo at Barnsley last February, and though the Lions lost Bennett scored.

They then frightened a Derby defence in a 1-0 win before both scored in a 3-2 defeat at QPR, the Lions defence failing to keep up their end of the bargain.

They have an understanding that when one drops deep the other sprints forward to stretch the opposition defence and they regularly find each other with passes.

Bennett was pleased Wallace went nowhere in the summer.

“He’s a massive player for us,” Bennett said. “He has been for the last couple of seasons and before I signed for the club.

“I see the impact he makes every day and his commitment levels are unquestionable.

“It was never in doubt that Jed would be fully focused and committed. Whatever happened in the window was out of our control but what I would say is he has stayed focused on his game 100 per cent.

“I don’t think it’s just Jed either, everyone is positive coming into training. In a job like we do we’ve got to stay positive because you’re all around each other every single day. You don’t want to be coming in moody and grumpy.

“You have to have positivity. Jed drives that but other members of the squad do as well.”

Meanwhile, Millwall have the chance to avenge last season’s 6-1 defeat to Coventry on the final day when the sides meet at The Den on Saturday.

Boss Gary Rowett was disappointed with how the campaign ended but said there have been bigger setbacks.

“It wasn’t really [the most disappointing result of his Lions reign] because I think in the final game of the season you’re always mindful of are the players really as mentally focused as they need to be and as motivated as they need to be.” Rowett said.

“We won 4-1 the previous week and I think Bristol City were probably in a similar mindset to what we were the last game.

“It was disappointing at the time but I think there have been other games that have had a bigger effect on our season that we’ve been more disappointed that we’ve not performed.

“I certainly felt more disappointed after the Cardiff game this season than I was after that game at the end of the season.

“But, nevertheless, nobody wants to lose games in that manner so we’ll be looking to rectify that on Saturday against a very confident Coventry side.”

Image: Millwall FC