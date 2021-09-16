Player ratings: Swansea 0-0 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw against Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday.

Tom Bradshaw and Scott Malone had second-half chances before Bartosz Bialkowski preserved the point with a brilliant save to keep out Liam Walsh’s free-kick.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the draw against Russell Martin’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

