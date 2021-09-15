Millwall boss pleased with first clean sheet – but felt his side could have left Swansea with more

GARY Rowett was pleased with a first clean sheet of the season as the Lions drew with Swansea on Wednesday – but the Millwall boss was disappointed his side didn’t come away from Wales with more.

The Swans’ Michael Obafemi fired wide with 20 minutes left before home stopper Ben Hamer denied Tom Bradshaw and then Scott Malone late on.

Bartosz Bialkowski preserved the shutout when he saved Liam Walsh’s free-kick in the last real chance of the game.

After their trip to West Brom on Saturday, Rowett questioned the wisdom of the fixture schedule in giving them another long away trek in midweek.

“It was a tough game for us,” Rowett said. “Going away to West Brom, long journey, then coming down here on a Wednesday night, I feel a little bit sorry for the fans because it’s almost an impossible journey on a Wednesday night for many of them to make it.

“It seems a little bit silly to do that in terms of fixtures.

“Swansea move the ball really well, that’s their style of play. Russell’s [Martin] got a brand that he’s trying to build here.

“A couple of times maybe but other than that I didn’t think they hurt us with lots of chances. They make it difficult for you to get any real momentum in the game and get out to put any pressure on the ball.

“First half I felt we were a little bit too safe, couldn’t quite get that energy into the game and we struggled to get close. They had one moment, I think it was [Matt] Grimes in the box where it’s just hit his shin and gone wide, it was half a chance.

“Other than that it was four shots for them first half, three shots for us. But I was a bit disappointed.

“Second half I thought we probably just edged it, we were the better side and looked stronger as the game went on.

“They had one big moment through Obafemi, we had one big moment through Tom Bradshaw and then we had four or five other moments when if we just make the right pass we’ve got overloads breaking forward.

“If we make the right pass we score the goal to win the game which would have been a fabulous away performance.

“But I was pleased with a lot of it. We’ve had to make a lot of changes again. Sheyi Ojo probably would have started tonight and would have been a threat for us on the counter. But he was ill yesterday.

“It’s been difficult but it’s been two positive performances, both games we could have got more out of them. West Brom and Swansea will be difficult places to go this season.

“First clean sheet of the season is a positive but I’m disappointed we didn’t score.”

