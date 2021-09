SHEYI Ojo missed Millwall’s 0-0 draw against Swansea on Wednesday night through illness.

Ojo made his debut against West Brom at the weekend but was unavailable as the Lions battled to a point against Russell Martin’s side.

Lions boss Gary Rowett confirmed the winger was ill but didn’t give any details. Ojo could now be a doubt for the home game against Coventry on Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC