REPORT: Swansea 0-0 Millwall

By Graham Thomas at the Swansea.com Stadium

BARTOSZ Bialkowski produced two magnificent saves to secure Millwall a point in a battling display at Swansea.

The Lions keeper twice denied the home wide with spectacular saves from free-kicks as the Lions extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches.

It was gritty backs-to-the-wall stuff for most of the game for Gary Rowett’s men, although they did come into the game after the hour mark and created chances of their own.

Welshman Tom Bradshaw had a close-range effort saved when he might have done better, while Jed Wallace sprang into life when he tested Ben Hamer shortly after.

But a draw was as much as Millwall deserved as they were mostly kept at arm’s length by Swansea’s passing game and the home side also missed several good chances.

Millwall were without loanee Sheyi Ojo, who made his debut in the Lions’ draw at West Brom but was absent from the squad in South Wales due to illness.

It meant Bradshaw and Mason Bennett both started as manager Rowett looked to consolidate the encouraging result gained at The Hawthorns.

Millwall’s best and perhaps only genuine chance of the first half came in the opening couple of minutes when George Saville sweetly timed a volley that appeared to be goal-bound until it was blocked by a Swansea defender.

For the remainder of the half, it was a rearguard action for the visitors who were camped in their own half while Swansea – as is their style – dominated possession.

But for all their dominance and control, the Swans created few clear-cut chances and those they did manage were spurned.

A teasing cross from the left by former Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson was not dealt with by the Millwall defence but there was no one in a white shirt to apply the finishing touch.

The same hesitancy in the visitors’ defence was evident moments later when a mistake by Billy Mitchell let in Ryan Manning but the full-back blasted high over the bar.

Millwall’s attacking threat was rarely evident, except for the occasional flicker of a counter-attack led by Bradshaw and Jed Wallace.

But the pair lacked support with team-mates reluctant to get forward in sufficient numbers.

It meant the half ended with more pressure from the home side, who should have gone ahead five minutes before the break.

A charging run by into the Millwall box by Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird ended with him picking out Joel Piroe, but the Dutch striker somehow managed to fire wide from inside the six-yard box.

The pattern of the goalless first half was repeated at the start of the second with Swansea pressing, but without the accuracy to make their pressure count.

A curling free-kick from 25 yards by skipper Matt Grimes looked as if it might make the top corner, until Millwall keeper Bialkowski managed to stretch the fingertips of his left hand to tip the ball away for a corner kick.

Millwall’s response was to work Bradshaw into space 30 yards from goal, but his low shot was straight at Ben Hamer and comfortably saved.

Both managers made tactical substitutions as well as two jointly forced on them when Millwall’s Dan Ballard collided with Paterson with 20 minutes to go.

Within minutes, the fresh legs seemed about to provide the lead for Swansea when Liam Walsh found fellow substitute Michael Obafemi.

The former Southampton striker turned inside Jake Cooper, but somehow slid the ball wide of the post with Bialkowski stranded.

The miss almost proved doubly costly for Swansea when Millwall found space on the left-hand side through Scott Malone in the 76th minute.

His cross created an opening for Bradshaw but the striker was unable to direct his effort wide of Hamer and the keeper made an excellent smothering save.

The burst of collective energy seemed to offer the Lions late encouragement and minutes later Jed Wallace’s surging run down the right ended with the winger firing a shot to the near post which Hamer did well to beat away for a corner.

Swansea’s danger had not blown itself out completely, however, and when Millwall conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, Walsh’s well-struck effort was superbly turned away by Bialkowski.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Mitchell, Ballard (Leonard, 70), M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw (Smith, 86), Bennett (Mahoney, 62).

Subs: Long, Thompson, Pearce, Bodvarsson.

Image: Millwall FC