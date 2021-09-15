TEAM NEWS: Swansea vs. Millwall – two changes for Lions plus forward recalled to squad

MILLWALL are in Wales for the second time in a month as they take on Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Just a point separates the sides, the Lions with six from six games and the Swans with five.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that started in the 1-1 draw at West Brom. Tom Bradshaw comes in for Matt Smith and Mason Bennett makes his first start of the season in place of Sheyi Ojo, who is not in the match-day squad.

He is replaced by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, his first appearance in the 18 in the league this season.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Mitchell, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett.

Subs: Long, Thompson, Smith, Pearce, Leonard, Mahoney, Bodvarsson.

Here is the Swansea side: