Millwall loan watch: Mahlon Romeo makes league debut but Portsmouth lose to MK Dons

MAHLON Romeo made his league debut for Portsmouth on Saturday but it was a disappointing outcome as Danny Cowley’s side lost 1-0 at MK Dons.

Romeo replaced Kieron Freeman in the 56th minute before Ethan Robson scored the only goal 18 minutes from time.

The result dropped Pompey to 11th in the League One table.

In League Two, Alex Mitchell played the full game on the right side of a back three as Leyton Orient defeated Oldham Athletic 4-0 at home.

Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and former Lions striker Harry Smith scored as Kenny Jackett’s side went third.

In National League, defender Dan Moss now has three wins in three starts for Yeovil, after their 3-0 win at Stockport County.

Charlie Wakefield, Joe Quigley from the penalty spot and Adi Yussuf scored to send Yeovil into sixth place.

Also in the fifth tier, Sean O’Brien was an unused substitute in Bromley’s 3-2 defeat at home to Boreham Wood. Bromley are 17th in the table.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hayden Muller started in the middle of a back three as St Johnstone took a second-half lead against Rangers through Michael O’Halloran, only for the champions to hit back with goals from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier.

Graphic: @ShedCreative