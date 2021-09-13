George Evans the latest injury blow for Millwall as striker a doubt for Swansea and Coventry

BENIK Afobe is set to miss the game against Swansea on Wednesday and is also a doubt for the home fixture against Coventry next Saturday with a knee problem.

Afobe missed the 1-1 draw against West Brom at the weekend but Mason Bennett made his first appearance of the season as an 80th-minute substitute after he recovered from an ankle injury.

Rowett revealed George Evans is the latest injury problem.

“It’s a bit of a blow Benik, he had a problem with his knee which we are getting assessed so he won’t be available for the next game or two,” Rowett said.

“George Evans pulled his groin yesterday in training. We just can’t seem to keep the squad fit and give us those options to win games at Championship level.

“But I thought the team were great today, I couldn’t have asked for anymore within the performance, I thought we were very good.

“Mason has only been back for a few days training. I think when everyone is fit the squad is strong, we showed today we can come to a place like this and compete with a very, very good side.”

Image: Millwall FC