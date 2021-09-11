Millwall manager assesses on-loan Liverpool attacker Sheyi Ojo’s debut against West Brom

GARY Rowett was pleased with how Sheyi Ojo performed in a physical game against West Brom and the Lions boss felt the on-loan Liverpool winger and Jed Wallace were a “major threat” to the Baggies.

Ojo was playing his first game this season after his loan switch from the Reds last week. He started up front with Wallace either side of Matt Smith in a 5-2-3 formation.

Ojo had an excellent chance late on when he pounced on Semi Ajayi’s mistake but couldn’t beat England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in a one-on-one.

Daniel Ballard equalised after Kyle Bartley had put the hosts ahead.

“When we got our goal I thought Sheyi Ojo and Jed looked a major, major threat on the counter-attack and we really should have scored another goal in that period, which I think would have given us a really good chance to win the game,” Rowett said.

“It was a tough game for Sheyi. If you look at the type of game it’s a tough one for him and Jed. It’s a game of second balls, a game of fighting. It’s one where you have to go and compete all the time and they are the type of players that if you can find them space, they will hurt most teams.

“Because we dealt with the majority of what West Brom did, I felt that space began to open up on 60, 65 minutes and we looked very, very dangerous for a spell.

“Had it not been for their set-piece threat and Matt Smith heading balls out of our box, I might have put another quick forward up there. But I felt that might leave us vulnerable, and we were creating chances.

“I was pleased with that little spell and pleased that we created chances and with the likes of Benik [Afobe] back fit we will have even greater set-piece threat.”

Millwall have six points from six games, four of them from their last two fixtures.

Rowett added: “I think we’ve bounced back from a poor start. If you look at the games we’ve had a very tough start. I think we’ve played all of the top three.

“It’s been a very tough start, but if I’m being honest and take out the Cardiff set-pieces, I think there’s only been one team where there’s been a clear difference in quality and that’s Fulham.

“I’d like more points but certainly in the last couple of games the team have shown tremendous spirit. We are three unbeaten. We need to try and build off that.

“It’s going to be another tough game on Wednesday against Swansea, a very different game and that’s the challenge that it throws up.”

