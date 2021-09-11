Millwall boss on West Brom penalty, Bart save – and whether Lions should have taken three points

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt his side created the better chances as they ended West Brom’s four-game winning league run with a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Lions came from behind to equalise through Daniel Ballard’s first goal for the club in the 55th minute, six minutes after Kyle Bartley’s opener.

Bartosz Bialkowski had saved Karlan Grant’s penalty in first-half injury-time.

Sheyi Ojo, on his Lions debut, had a chance to win it but couldn’t beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in a one-on-one.

The Baggies went top after Fulham’s defeat to Blackpool, while Millwall are 14th.

“It’s a difficult place to come, West Brom are very good at playing pressure football against you,” Rowett said. “A lot of teams struggle to deal with it.

“They had won four on the spin, a lot of the teams we’ve watched have struggled to deal with their intensity and their way of playing. I think we managed it well, we got it spot on the way we dealt with the game.

“I felt overall we created some really good chances, possibly the clearer chances and the better chances. We certainly created more.”

West Brom had the opportunity to go ahead when Maikel Kieftenbeld was penalised for a foul on Grady Diangana, but Bialkowski came to his side’s rescue.

Rowett added: “I didn’t think it was a penalty, I’ve watched it back. I don’t think Maikel Kieftenbeld has moved his feet at all, so I think it would have been harsh to go 1-0 down at that point.

“Bart obviously got us off the hook and made a fabulous save.

“When we equalised I thought we would go on and win it. Then there was a little swing in the game and of course you’ve still got to defend, but I felt it was a good performance and a good point.

“Could it have been three? I felt our chances were certainly better.

“We conceded a poor goal which I’m disappointed about, we’ve gone away from keeping clean sheets which is something we need to improve on. But we always looked threatening today.”

