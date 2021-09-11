TEAM NEWS: West Brom vs. Millwall – one Lions change as on-loan Liverpool man makes debut

MILLWALL kick off September as they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Lions have five points from five games, while the Baggies are flying high with 13 points as they sit second on goal difference behind Fulham.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes one change to the side that defeated Blackpool 2-1. Sheyi Ojo comes in for his debut with Benik Afobe injured.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; B Mitchell, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Smith, Ojo.

Subs: Long, Pearce, Bradshaw, Bennett, Leonard, Mahoney, Thompson.

Here is the West Brom side: