Millwall boss on Jayson Molumby’s move to West Brom and his difficult spell at Preston

GARY Rowett has backed his former midfielder Jayson Molumby to be a success with West Brom after the Ireland international’s loan move from Brighton in the summer.

Molumby was signed by Neil Harris on loan in 2019 and made 40 appearances during the season, 32 of them under Rowett.

Molumby joined Preston last January but only eight of his 16 appearances were starts.

“It’s a good move for him,” Rowett said. “I think at Preston there were a lot of times when he was moved around in different positions and they found it hard to or Jayson found it hard to nail a specific position down.

“I heard the West Brom manager’s comments about Jayson, his work-rate off the ball and how he passes the ball, and that’s something we saw to our advantage when he was here.

“So I think he’ll fit really well into their style. Of course the challenge for him is to get into a really strong starting line-up but if he does I think he’ll do really well.”

West Brom are unbeaten after five games with four wins and are level on 13 points with Fulham at the top of the table.

Baggies manager Valerien Ismael got unfancied Barnsley into the play-offs last season and his team were renowned for their direct style.

Rowett added: “Valerien has got different players so he has the opportunity to implement it in a slightly different way. What I would say is they have got really good intensity about them as a team.

“They’ve got good players with quality and however they choose to play they are a dangerous opponent.

“We’ll respect that and we accept we have to do certain things well to get a result and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

