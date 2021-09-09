Millwall manager on future of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson after summer move failed to happen

GARY Rowett said he would always give any player the opportunity to impress after a move away from the club for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson failed to materialise in the summer transfer window.

Bodvarsson, 29, has played only 18 minutes this season – as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Cambridge United in the second round of the EFL Cup – and hasn’t been in any of Millwall’s five match-day squads in the league.

While there has been some interest in the Iceland international forward over the last three transfer windows, it either hasn’t worked for the club or the player.

Bodvarsson scored just once last season, in a 1-1 draw at home to QPR.

Rowett was asked if it is mentally difficult for a player who knows he was available for transfer to then go and try to force his way back into the club’s plans.

“It can be but in fairness to Jon he certainly hasn’t been sidelined from that group, he’s always trained with us,” Rowett said.

“My mindset is always that if a player is contracted to the club and they’re within your group then you have to give them the opportunity to get the best out of them.

“So while I can’t guarantee anyone lots of playing time, what I can guarantee is they get an opportunity to show what they’re about on a day-to-day basis.

“And then who knows?

“He’s trained really well, he’s worked hard. As a player that’s all you can do.

“That’s where we’re at and we’ll see.”

