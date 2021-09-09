NewsAtDen’s August Millwall Player of the Month

DANIEL Ballard has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for August, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 21-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 6.6 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Northern Ireland international Ballard has been an ever-present in the league this season following his loan move from Arsenal in the summer.

Ballard ended the month with a better average rating than Benik Afobe (6.26) and Jed Wallace (5.86) as Gary Rowett’s side collected five points from their first five league games.

Image: Millwall FC