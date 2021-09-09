Thursday, September 9, 2021
NewsAtDen’s August Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

DANIEL Ballard has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for August, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 21-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 6.6 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Northern Ireland international Ballard has been an ever-present in the league this season following his loan move from Arsenal in the summer.

Ballard ended the month with a better average rating than Benik Afobe (6.26) and Jed Wallace (5.86) as Gary Rowett’s side collected five points from their first five league games.

Benik Afobe in action against QPR
Jed Wallace celebrates his free-kick against Blackpool

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)