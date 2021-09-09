Millwall’s Jed Wallace has one demand as he discusses summer speculation over his future

JED Wallace said “judge me on what you see rather than what you read” as he heads into the final 10 months of his current contract with Millwall.

Lions supporters were relieved when the summer transfer window closed and the club had kept their best player, though there was never really any question he was going to leave.

Wallace said he had a “conversation” over a new deal earlier in the year but he is leaving any further negotiations to the club and his representatives.

The attacker has already scored three times and got an assist this season as he aims for a third consecutive campaign in double-figures for goals.

Wallace has reiterated what he wants to help Millwall achieve.

“There was a conversation a few months ago and that’s been documented. I’m just doing what I do best, really,” Wallace told NewsAtDen.

“I don’t have much expertise in contracts and negotiations. I’m just concentrating on playing football, playing the best I can. My dream is to get Millwall promoted to the Premier League, I’ve never hidden away from that and I’m doing the best I can to try and help us do that.

“All the rest is just chit-chat. Hopefully we can get a few more wins as quickly as possible and be where we should be, which is towards the top half of the table.”

Wallace was asked for the latest on his contract situation and how he sees it playing out.

He responded: “I don’t know, really, I’ve not thought about it much and I’ve not heard about it much. I’m just playing and I want people to judge me for what they see on the pitch.

“Don’t worry about what you read, judge me for what you see on the pitch. Let me know if I pull out of a tackle or I don’t run 100 per cent.

“But that would never happen in a Millwall shirt, I will always give my all and that’s why I’ve got such a good affiliation with the club.

“I’ve played over 200 games for Millwall now. I’ve had a few bad games along the way but I’ve never shirked my responsibilities, I’ve always given my absolute all for Millwall.

“I think you saw that again against Blackpool. I ran until the last minute and gave everything I could. So, yeah, judge me on that rather than what you read in various media outlets that are trying to do their job.

“I’m just going to try and do mine and play football.”

Image: Millwall FC