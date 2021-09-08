Millwall pair return to training – as Lions boss responds to whether club have eye on free agents

GARY Rowett said Millwall are more focused on trying to get players back fit than potentially looking at those who are currently free agents.

This Saturday’s opponents West Brom signed defender Kean Bryan a week after the transfer deadline following the expiry his contract at Sheffield United on July 1.

There are a host of players with Championship experience still in their 20s who have yet to find a club, including Jack Wilshere – a close friend of Lions forward Benik Afobe – Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jordon Ibe, Andre Wisdom and Connor Wickham.

Former England international Tom Huddlestone, whom Rowett signed for Derby County, was without a club for more than a year before signing for Hull City last month.

Millwall have been boosted this week by the returns to training of Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard, though the Baggies fixture could come too soon for them.

Rowett hopes defenders Shaun Hutchinson (quad) and Danny McNamara (groin) will be back next week. They have been out since mid-August.

Tom Bradshaw picked up a knock last week but is also involved as Millwall prepare for their game at The Hawthorns.

Daniel Ballard and George Saville could be involved for Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Belfast tonight. They will have one training session at Calmont Road before the weekend’s game.

The Lions squad has been stretched in the first month of the season, but asked if the club could be keeping an eye on the free-transfer market, Rowett responded: “We’re focused on trying to get the players back fit that are out injured.

“Mason has trained this week. Tom Bradshaw missed a bit of training but he’s trained this week, so has Lenny.

“I know they’re not match fit but the squad certainly looks a lot healthier.

“And then we’ve got Hutchy and Danny McNamara who if all goes to plan should be back training next week.

“If you look at our squad then we’ve got more than enough players so I don’t think at the moment that’s something for us.

“We want our players available and if they are available then I think we’ve got a strong squad.”

Image: Millwall FC