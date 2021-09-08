On-loan Liverpool attacker in contention for Millwall debut at West Bromwich Albion

SHEYI Ojo is in contention to make his Millwall debut at West Bromwich Albion this Saturday.

Ojo, 24, was the Lions’ final signing of the summer transfer window after arriving on loan from Liverpool to give boss Gary Rowett another attacking option.

He hasn’t played a senior competitive game since coming on as a substitute for Cardiff against Rotherham on May 8.

But he did feature for Liverpool’s under-23s before his switch to south London. Ojo met his new team-mates last week and has impressed at Calmont Road.

“He’s been training with Liverpool but hasn’t played lots and lots of pre-season games so we’ll have to look at that and assess how the weekend will look for him,” Rowett said.

“But he’ll certainly be in contention and he’ll certainly be in the squad, that’s why we brought him into the group.

“He’s looked good in training, he’s got great athleticism and a real turn of speed. You can see his quality as well.

“It’s up to us and Sheyi to get that quality out and show what he’s all about. I’ve said it before, I think there’s more to come from him than what anybody has seen so far.

“I’m confident that we can give him a platform to go and show that.”

