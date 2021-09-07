Bittersweet for Millwall attacker as he is nominated for League Two player of the month

TYLER Burey has been nominated for the League Two player of the month award.

The 20-year-old attacker got an assist on his league debut and scored in three successive games to help newly-promoted Hartlepool United into the play-off spots after five games.

It is a bittersweet nomination for Burey after the news he could be out for three months with a hamstring tear he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Tranmere on Saturday.

The other players in contention are Bradford City striker Andy Cook, Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy and Forest Green striker Matt Stevens.

Pools boss Dave Challinor is up for the manager award with Forest Green Rovers’ Rob Edwards, Swindon Town’s Ben Garner and Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver.

On Burey’s nomination, the EFL said: “A natural winger, the 20-year-old has impressed up front by closing down defenders and holding the ball.

“Add to that an assist and three goals in four games, including a solo effort against Walsall and a lovely curling strike against Carlisle.”

All winners will be announced at 6am on Friday 10th September.

Image: Millwall FC