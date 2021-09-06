Attacker on his way back to Millwall after cruel injury blow at Hartlepool United

TYLER Burey is facing a “lengthy spell” out injured, his loan club Hartlepool United have confirmed.

Burey went off with a hamstring injury in the 65th minute of Hartlepool’s 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

It is a major blow for Burey and for the two clubs after he had scored three goals this season during his loan spell in League Two.

Millwall have said Burey will return to his parent club for treatment.