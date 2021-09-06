Millwall boss on Jed Wallace as attacker remains beyond window but is in last year of deal

GARY Rowett said there was never really a chance that Jed Wallace would leave Millwall this summer.

Wallace, 27, is into the final year of his contract and he has been offered a new deal.

The attacker has already scored three goals this season and looks well on course to make is three consecutive seasons in double-figures.

Some Lions fans were probably nervously counting down the minutes to the transfer deadline of 11pm last Tuesday, but Rowett was never worried about losing his star man.

“That’s always just been talk, there’s never been a situation where there’s been something that was likely to happen or that we wanted to happen,” Rowett said.

“I’ve said it before that he’s a key player for us. Whether that’s for one year or whether that’s for 10 years he’s the sort of player you want to keep at your club.

“He proved it in the last game [against Blackpool] and before that just how influential he is.”

Image: Millwall FC