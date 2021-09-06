Millwall loan watch: Defender makes Football League debut – but blow for Lions attacker

ALEX Mitchell made his debut in the Football League in Leyton Orient’s 2-2 draw at Newport County on Saturday.

Former Lions striker Harry Smith twice gave Kenny Jackett’s Orient the lead, but Matt Dolan and then Dom Telford equalised as the points were shared in the League Two clash.

Mitchell, 19, played the full game on the right side of a back three.

Also in the fourth tier, there was bad news for Tyler Burey who appeared to pull his hamstring and had to go off in the 65th minute of Hartlepool United’s 1-0 defeat away to Tranmere.

Isaac Olaofe was denied a potential Football League debut as Sutton United’s game at Colchester was postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in the south London club’s squad.

In National League, Dan Moss played right-back and helped Yeovil Town to a 1-0 win at home to Halifax Town thanks to Joe Quigley’s 14th-minute penalty.

Graphic: @ShedCreative