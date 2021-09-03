Millwall centre-back on the mark as Northern Ireland win World Cup qualifier in Lithuania

DANIEL Ballard scored his first international goal as Northern Ireland defeated Lithuania 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier in Vilnius on Thursday night.

Millwall centre-back Ballard, on his ninth cap, opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he finished a cross from Charlton attacker Conor Washington.

Washington scored a penalty seven minutes into the second half before Rolandas Baravykas pulled a goal back two minutes later.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell then saved Arvydas Novikovas’s spot-kick, before Shayne Lavery and Paddy McNair made sure of a first three points of the campaign for Ian Baraclough’s side in Group C, and a first competitive win for the manager.

Lions midfielder George Saville was absent through suspension but will return for their next qualifier at home to Switzerland next Wednesday.

Image: Millwall FC