Millwall injury update as duo could return to training ahead of trip to West Brom

RYAN Leonard and Mason Bennett could return to training next week ahead of the trip to West Brom.

Leonard has been out with a hip injury since the 2-1 defeat to Fulham on August 17, while Bennett has yet to play this season after damaging his ankle in pre-season.

Shaun Hutchinson (quad) and Danny McNamara (groin) were both ruled out for about six weeks after that Fulham game.

“I would hope that Lenny would be back training next week but his progress has been quite slow,” boss Gary Rowett said.

“I would expect Mason Bennett to be back in some kind of training next week. Hutch is making good progress, as is Danny McNamara.

“Whether they will be ready for the West Brom game I’m pretty sure not quite. It might be another week or two after that.

“But they’re all making good progress and all sounding quite positive.”

Image: Millwall FC