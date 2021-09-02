Millwall manager assesses transfer window – plus comment on those that didn’t leave

GARY Rowett said he was pleased with Millwall’s summer window – and hopes the best is yet to come from their new signings.

The Lions recruited six players in the summer, the last Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool on deadline day.

Millwall would ideally have moved on more players to further add to their squad, but didn’t receive any acceptable offers.

Rowett admitted there could be some players in the group who won’t get regular football.

But, after five signings were secured before the pre-season training camp in Scotland at the start of July, the Lions manager is satisfied with the make-up of his group.

“We’re really happy with what we’ve done,” Rowett said. “The window isn’t just the last day. Everyone looks at the window as just purely the last day but if you look at it as a whole I think we’ve made some good signings.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of them just yet. They are getting better in the games, getting fitter and stronger. I think the best is yet to come from a lot of those players.

“We’re happy with the window, happy with the way the squad looks. Of course, there are maybe one or two players who haven’t moved on who could struggle to get regular football. But I think that’s the dynamic in any squad.

“We’re really happy with the players we’ve got in and eager to see what they can achieve as a squad.”

Image: Millwall FC