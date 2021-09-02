Millwall manager on what he expects Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo to bring to the team

GARY Rowett said he had been an admirer of Sheyi Ojo for a number of years – and again thanked Millwall owner John Berylson for “putting his hand in his pocket” to help the Lions complete their final piece of business of the transfer window.

Millwall ideally needed sell before making more signings, but apart from Mahlon Romeo’s loan move to Portsmouth there were no suitable offers to take players on permanent deals.

Rowett outlined what he expects Ojo to bring to the team.

“We were looking for that little bit of something different at the top end of the pitch,” Rowett said. “I think he brings pace and power but he can also beat people in one-on-one situations.

“He can open up games with that bit of ability. He showed last season at Cardiff he can add goals and assists as well. He got five goals and seven assists.

“He’s also a good character. I’ve seen him over the years at different clubs and always really liked him and felt that he would fit into a team that I would manage.

“I had a good chat with him and was quite hopeful that we could get that one done.

“I’m really pleased that, again, John, the owner, supported what we wanted to do. At that point we hadn’t had much go out in the other direction so he’s had to put his hand in his pocket again to support the club.

“So for that we’re really grateful.”

