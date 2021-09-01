What former Millwall boss Neil Harris and Steven Gerrard said about Lions’ signing from Liverpool

FORMER Millwall boss Neil Harris said Sheyi Ojo had “unbelievable ability” after signing the attacker for Cardiff last season.

Ojo, 24, completed a season-long loan move to the Lions before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

The former England underage international quickly impressed Harris last season. He scored five goals in 41 Championship appearances, though Harris had left the Bluebrids by the time Ojo netted the fourth and fifth of those after the turn of the year.

Ojo’s stint in Wales followed a successful season-long loan at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, where he scored four goals in the Europa League, including a winner against Feyenoord.

Harris had no doubt about Ojo’s quality.

“Sheyi has got unbelievable ability. We have to fill him with confidence and let him be himself,” Harris said.

After one match Harris outlined what Ojo needed to add to his game.

He said: “I think Sheyi is showing us his importance with a couple of goals and a couple of assists.

“He had just been missing that final end product. In the first half, he got into some great areas of the pitch but the cross wasn’t what it should be. But in moments, he’s unplayable.

“His counter-attacking ability and his ability to dribble are excellent, and he’s unpredictable.”

Gerrard described what Ojo can offer a team after he scored in a pre-season friendly.

“He gives us real pace and power down that right-hand side, so I’m pleased for him to score a debut goal on the back of such a strong performance,” Gerrard said.

“Sheyi has got all the attributes and if this doesn’t work, it will be because of Sheyi. He’s got everything in the locker, he is quick, strong, powerful.

“You know he is going to take on tactical information, you see him chasing back and making fouls and getting yellow cards.”

Image: Millwall FC