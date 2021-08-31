‘Impossible’ – Danny Cowley and Mahlon Romeo after defender leaves Millwall for Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH boss Danny Cowley admitted he thought a deal for Mahlon Romeo was “impossible” – and thanked the player and Millwall for “making it happen”.

Romeo, 25, has joined League One Pompey on a season-long loan deal and will link up with ex-Lions Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe and John Marquis.

Cowley hinted at the weekend that Pompey didn’t have the finances to recruit such an experienced Championship player, but a deal was completed before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

“It’s a deal that we thought was impossible at the weekend and we have to thank Millwall and Mahlon for making it happen,” Cowley told Portsmouth’s website.

“He’s a boy who will bring us a great deal of athleticism and he’s versatile, with the ability to play on either side of the pitch.

“Mahlon is also incredibly dynamic and I think our supporters will love his all-action displays. It’s a brilliant signing for us.

“He’s another player who has not just played in the Championship, but also thrived at that level for a sustained period.”

Romeo said: “I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to playing football in front of such brilliant support. I can’t put into words how excited how I am.”

Image: Millwall FC