Mahlon Romeo set to join League One side on loan

MAHLON Romeo is set to join League One outfit Portsmouth on loan.

Romeo has made three appearances for Millwall this season, starting the Championship matches against Fulham and Cardiff plus the Carabao Cup victory over Pompey.

However, the right-back wasn’t involved against either Cambridge United or Blackpool on Saturday and will now make the loan switch to Fratton Park and join former Lions teammates Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who joined earlier this summer.

