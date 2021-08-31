Millwall striker joins League Two outfit on loan

MILLWALL striker Isaac Oloafe will spend the 2021-2022 season on loan with League Two side Sutton United.

Oloafe played a key role in the U’s promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, including his first senior hat-trick against King’s Lynn.

The 21-year-old was set to be given the opportunity to feature in pre-season for Gary Rowett’s side, but sustained a groin problem during the club’s camp in Scotland.

However, Oloafe, who’s yet to make a senior appearance for the Lions, will spend the campaign at Gander Green Lane.

Image: Millwall FC