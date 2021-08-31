Millwall hoping to get deal for Liverpool attacker completed before 11pm deadline

MILLWALL were hoping to complete a loan move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo before the window closed at 11pm on Tuesday.

Ojo, 24, spent last season at Cardiff where he scored five times in 42 games. The Hemel Hempstead-born attacker has also been on loan at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and Glasgow Rangers, as well as at French side Reims.

Ojo played 11 times in Jurgen Klopp’s first season in charge of the Reds in 2015-16, scoring in a 3-0 win over Exeter in the first round of the FA Cup.

He would become the Lions’ sixth signing of this summer’s transfer window.

Image: Action Plus