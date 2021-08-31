Millwall defender completes move to Leyton Orient as Kenny Jackett welcomes new addition
ALEX Mitchell welcomed a “brilliant opportunity” to progress his career in the Football League after his season-long loan to Leyton Orient was confirmed on transfer deadline day.
Mitchell, 19, links up with former Millwall boss Kenny Jackett in League Two.
Centre-back Mitchell played 10 games on loan at Bromley last season, helping them into the National League play-offs.
“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to play in the Football League, and to join Orient who are a massive club,” he told their website.
“It’s also a big manager who I’ll be working under, so I’m absolutely buzzing for this opportunity.”
Mitchell, who is 6ft3ins and powerfully built, also revealed some of his nicknames.
He said: “I got called a robot the other week, I also get meathead… it’s funny, but, look, I like to defend. I might be old fashioned in that way, but defending is my primary goal.”
Jackett added: “We did enquire earlier in the window for him. He was held back, covering and playing in a very strong Millwall side.
“Now they have players available and can release him, and we’re delighted he has chosen us.”