Millwall loan watch: Full debut for young Lions defender in first win for Yeovil Town

MILLWALL defender Dan Moss made his full debut in senior league football and was on the winning side as Yeovil Town defeated Aldershot 2-1 at the Recreation Ground on Monday.

Moss, 20, played the full game at right-back for Darren Sarll’s side as they secured their first win of the season.

Joe Quigley put the away side in front in the 14th minute before Corie Andrews equalised with 15 minutes left.

But Quigley’s second six minutes from time, from the penalty spot, ensured the visitors got up and running in their National League season.

Bromley also got their first win of the season in the fifth tier by beating Eastleigh 3-0 at Hayes Lane.

Lions forward Sean O’Brien was an unused substitute as James Alabi, Corey Whitely and Michael Cheek scored for the hosts.

